Material Hugs: OHIO Southern faculty start quilting guild for veterans

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.