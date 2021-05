FARMINGTON — More than 75 animals found a new home during last week's low-cost Empty the Shelters adoption event at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter's animal welfare director, Stacie Voss, said 55 dogs, 21 cats and one rabbit were adopted during the event. Adoption fees were lowered to $5, thanks to the national sponsorship of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. The promotion took place May 5-9 at 200 shelter and rescue operations across the United States, including the Farmington shelter.