Hollywood's Reopening Will Lead to High-Energy Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

Can we just? Pause here for a sec? Because we literally got teary-eyed typing the words “at the world premiere” in the headline. We knew these days would return (despite all the think pieces on how Things Will Never Be The Same Again or or about how The Red Carpet Is Dead Forever), but take it from two folks from the very small pool of people who care about such things (shoutout to our girls Heather and Jessica), it is a joy and a relief to be back doing the work of being total bitches again.