Skyline Sessions: Vivian Garcia & Fareed HaqueFamily Band

By Terri Hemmert
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a Skyline Sessions Concert with Vivian Garcia, 3 till 5:30 and Fareed Haque Family Band from 6 till 8:30 Friday evening June 11th at Navy Pier on The Wave Wall Staircase near the Centennial Wheel. Click here for details.

www.audacy.com
