Premier League

Who will FINALLY break the deadlock between Manchester United and Villarreal? Europa League finalists are yet to score in four previous meetings stretching back to 2005 as they prepare to meet in Gdansk showpiece

By Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight Manchester United and Villarreal have 90 minutes to do something they have never managed before - score against each other. The two teams will meet in Gdansk in the Europa League final and it is hoped that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery's sides will put on more of a show than they have done in the past.

