'The Yellow Submarine going for glory!': Spain's media rally behind Villarreal to 'save the face of Spanish football' as they meet Manchester United in the Europa League final

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain's media have rallied behind Villarreal as they lock horns with Manchester United on Wednesday in their first ever major European final. Unai Emery's men meet the Red Devils in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday evening knowing victory would not only deliver their first piece of continental silverware but also clinch a place in the Champions League next season.

