CMEP Applauds Ceasefire, Urges Resolution to Underlying Issues

As I write it is almost midnight on Thursday, and after a two-and-a-half hour meeting of Israel’s security cabinet it has been reported that there is to be a ceasefire in the military offensive against the Gaza Strip, where I live. According to Israeli journalist Yaron Avraham on Channel 12, the Israeli army will stop its shelling of Gaza immediately, but it will be resumed if the Palestinian resistance groups do not stop firing rockets towards the occupation state.