Middle East

CMEP Applauds Ceasefire, Urges Resolution to Underlying Issues

globalministries.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMEP Applauds Ceasefire, Urges Resolution to Underlying Issues. Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) applauds the much-needed ceasefire between the State of Israel and Hamas which began Friday, May 21. During the two weeks prior to the ceasefire, 12 Israelis and at least 230 Palestinians were killed. We uplift in prayer all families in Israel-Palestine who are mourning the loss of loved ones. Every moment without bombings and rockets saves innocent lives.

www.globalministries.org
