Gallia County, OH

7 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

OHIO VALLEY — Seven additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Mason and Gallia Counties on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The next update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Vaccine Update

DHHR reports 8,028 first doses have been administered to Mason County residents, which is approximately 30.3 percent of the population. Of those, 6,559 have been fully vaccinated, which is 24.7 percent of the population.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that, as of Wednesday, a total of 9,704 people on Gallia County (32.46 percent of the population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 8,993 people (30.08 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

ODH reports that, as of Wednesday, a total of 7,275 people on Meigs County (31.76 percent of the population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 6,541 people (28.55 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,384 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, two more than on Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 50 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,278 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,384 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 311 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 399 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 315 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 341 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 302 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has 11 active cases and 1,516 total cases (1,358 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,469 recovered cases (three new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,516 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 144 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 227 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,543 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,789 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 195 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,527 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,030 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, five more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,971 are confirmed cases (2 additional) and 59 are probable cases (three additional). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 342 cases (plus 13 probable cases (2 new))

30-39 — 327 cases (plus 12 probable cases)

40-49 — 283 cases (plus 11 probable cases (1 new))

50-59 — 289 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 259 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.39 on Wednesday with a 1.21 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 987 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 993), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,099,580 cases. There were 97 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 91) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 19 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 90.7 on Thursday, down from 119.9 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,229,367 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 44.74 percent of the population. A total of 4,581,171 people, 39.19 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 160,777 cases with 2,788 deaths. There was an increase of 190 cases since Tuesday and six new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.24 percent. There are 5,173 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 891,048 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 724,152 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

