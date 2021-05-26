Cancel
Premier League

Mark Hughes believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST deliver silverware to highlight Manchester United's progress under the Norwegian as former Red Devils striker insists Europa League triumph is 'important' for United boss

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Hughes believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must deliver trophies to showcase Manchester United's progress under the Norwegian, as the Red Devils prepare for their huge Europa League final tonight. The Red Devils are on the cusp of winning their first piece of silverware since Solskjaer took over from Jose...

www.chatsports.com
Unai Emery
Jose Mourinho
Mark Hughes
Poland
Europe
Premier League
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
