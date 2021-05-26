The City of Manchester... United! Glory for Solskjaer and Pep this week would clinch a place in the history books as they can become just the third local rivals to complete a Champions League and Europa League double
Manchester is on the brink of joining an elite sporting group this week by becoming only the third city in history to win UEFA's top two competitions in the same season. Victories in Wednesday night's Europa League final and Saturday's Champions League final would mean the city following Milan and Madrid in completing the sweep of UEFA titles and set up a derby clash in next season's UEFA Super Cup at Belfast's Windsor Park.www.chatsports.com