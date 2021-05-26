Sustainable Table: Leave No Part Behind
Leave no part behind: How to start cooking from root to stem!. When it comes to the fight against food waste, one easy way to make an impact is to be intentional about using the whole ingredient. Root-to-stem cooking is a form of cooking where every part of the plant plays an important role in the dishes we create. Plus, it’s a tasty solution that can help reduce your environmental impact and your grocery bill by up to 25 percent! This eco-friendly, culinary trend has quickly gained momentum to become a staple in home cooking, here’s how you can try it yourself.chapelboro.com