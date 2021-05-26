Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Pump track built at Allen Street Campus

mountaintimes.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Corbett, director of the Allen Street Campus, has a phrase he often tells his students, “We are exploring and providing access to your backyard.” His philosophy is finding what engages a child and connect them with it, then the learning part is easy. Located directly across from Rutland Regional...

mountaintimes.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Rutland, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Education
Rutland, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pump Track#High School Students#Community Schools#Medical School#Traditional Bikes#The Allen Street Campus#Rutland Middle School#Rutland High School#Ovx#Rutland South Rotary Club#Asc#Carpenter Costin#Students Ride Bikes#Classroom#Student Services#Composting#Kitchen#Cultivate Plants#Kids#Non Traditional Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. schools to stick with masking requirements for now

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - While fully vaccinated Vermonters are now not required to mask in public, public schools, in most cases, will be required to stick to the policy for the foreseeable future. When the CDC announced its new masking guidelines Thursday, they specifically did not include schools, and Vermont...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Rutland Herald

ATV ordinance consideration dropped in Danby

DANBY, Vt. (AP) — The select board in the southern Vermont town of Danby has dropped consideration of an ordinance for using all-terrain vehicles on town roads. Chairman Brad Bender said at last week's meeting that the matter was being removed from the agenda and thanked the planning commission for researching the topic, the Rutland Herald reported.
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
beckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont StateWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

77ART plans summer residencies

Curators at 77ART are planning to bring the artists-in-residence program back to Rutland over the summer. “Our artist residency program offers artists from around the country, around the world (a chance) to come and stay for one month in Rutland. They live in a house over on Cottage Street. They work in studios on Merchants Row. They kind of embed themselves in the community for short periods of time. That's with the aim of creating a sort of blood-vessel flow of art moving through Rutland,” said Whitney Ramage, residency director for 77ART on Thursday during a Project VISION meeting.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Writing on the Hall: Demographics

Just before the dedication ceremony for the Martin Henry Freeman sculpture, Curtiss Reed asked me about the city’s demographics. I warned Reed, executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity and one of the speakers at the dedication, that my memory was probably off by a bit. It was. I mangled how many African Americans vs. Latinos vs. Asian Americans Rutland has, but I correctly remembered that the city was 95% white.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

RRMC Health Talk: West Ridge and COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, clinicians at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s West Ridge Center mainly continued to work on-site, treating patients while adhering to federal and state safety guidelines. At West Ridge Center, we still have approximately 90% of our staff on-site daily, providing needed in-person care to patients. The...
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Pittsford, VTsuncommunitynews.com

15th Annual Duck Derby

PITTSFORD Join the Rutland County Humane Society 15th Annual Duck Derby to raise needed funds for homeless animals in Rutland County, including the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury area. On Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m., adopted (plastic) ducks will be launched into the stream at the Pittsford Recreation Area. The first four ducks to reach the finish line win cash prizes. A cash prize will be awarded for the last duck. Ducks are available for adoption at the RCHS shelter in Pittsford or adopt ducks online. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a Quack-Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Six-Quack (six ducks) for $15. Ducks can be adopted at the event, as well. You do not need to be present to win. For more information contact the RCHS Business Office at 802-483-9171.
Valley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.