Mixed injury news for Villarreal

Villarreal will appear in the final of the Europa League with the satisfaction of having made history, with the dream of achieving glory and with the real possibility of improving their league season with qualification for the Champions League and the possibility of playing the Super Cup. Europe. But apart from filling the soul and achieving sporting goals, you have the great opportunity to shoot the box with added pressure: It is not the same to bear the weight of this huge squad competing next year in the Conference League than to do so in the most important of all world club competitions. Money, in this case, does bring happiness.