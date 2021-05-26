Mixed injury news for Villarreal

Gdansk (Poland) – 120 minutes was not enough e Ten sets of penalty kicks. To score European LeagueThe challenge between the goalkeepers was decisive. That Villarreal, RollersHe scored the penalty kick first, then rejected a shot before De gea, Giving success to the Spaniards. Villarreal beat Manchester United, won the first European League in its history, and qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. to Unai sandpaper It is the fourth victory in this competition, after the three took the bench Sevilla. The challenge was decided in the penalty shootout lottery, after the end of normal time by one to one (goals by Gerard Moreno and Cavani). De Gea’s mistake was critical, in the eleventh series of the spot.