All Kids Deserve a Community School like New Academy Canoga Park

By Veronica Amador
lacomadre.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a mother, I feel that it is my responsibility to give my children the best possible opportunities so that they can succeed in school and succeed in life. That is why I decided to register my children in New Academy, although it is not a school close to our home. New Academy is not only a school, but it is also a family, and between teachers, parents, and students, we form a great community. In which we find ourselves working shoulder to shoulder for the well-being of our children, I feel very grateful because whenever I need it, I can ask for help, and I receive it, and my children like to go to school; they feel happy; safe and respected. The teachers at New Academy are amazing human beings capable of understanding the behaviors and attitudes of our children. They are always loving, respectful, considerate, and teach how to do things right in addition to teaching them respect, patience, and prudence.

