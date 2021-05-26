Edinson Cavani has been full of praise for his old manager Unai Emery but DON'T be fooled... there are still scars from their PSG rift and the Europa League final gives the United star a chance to prove that the Villarreal boss was wrong to shun him
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani went on the charm offensive when asked this week about his former manager Unai Emery. 'He's a hard-working coach. I really liked his way of working,' said the celebrated striker ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League final between United and Emery's Villarreal. Followers of Paris Saint-Germain...www.chatsports.com