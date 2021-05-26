2021 Soin Award winner sees Dayton area as next 'Silicon Valley'

But now, nearly three decades later, America’s largest homebuilder—No. 129 on the Fortune 500 list, up 18 spots from last year—has its finger on the pulse of exactly what Americans want from the home of the future. “I went to the Lennar offices every day in a suit and tie, even in the sweltering Miami summers,” says Miller, who’s attired in a gray turtleneck. “I never used my office at home as a core part of my working life before.” Miller, a renaissance business figure who relishes bringing Silicon Valley–hatched technology to an old-line sector, spent his entire career building an enterprise cofounded by his father and rarely gives interviews. For him, as for tens of millions of Americans, the home of the future isn’t filled with futuristic gadgets, it’s a principal workplace, a gym, a homeschooling center, an entertainment hub, and refuge where everything from pandemic-ready leisure wardrobes to gourmet cuisine can be delivered to their doorstep while they spend quality time bonding instead of fighting traffic and roaming stores. “The pandemic’s rewired the way people think about their homes,” says Miller. “As a result, they’re rethinking the amount of their paycheck to spend on housing. We have a front-row seat seeing in real time the enthusiasm for the home growing.”