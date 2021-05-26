Cancel
2021 Soin Award winner sees Dayton area as next 'Silicon Valley'

By Dayton Daily News (OH)
And those plans are focused squarely on Dayton . insurance-technology firm ConsumerOptix will use the. prize to add marketing and tech expertise to support the work the company is doing locally. Right now, the company and its partners are spread globally, working in. Dayton, Iowa. and. Buenos Aires, Argentina. .

