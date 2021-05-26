newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

How 'Cruella' Makeup Artist Channeled the Punk Rock Aesthetic of 1970s London

NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s “Cruella” is both a live-action “101 Dalmatians” origin story and an ode to 1970s London. It’s set at the height of the punk rock era, when an “anything goes” mentality ruled music, fashion and makeup. When she took on the job, makeup head Nadia Stacey, who had previously worked with “Cruella” star Emma Stone on “The Favourite,” happily realized she was free to follow the punk rock ethos of unapologetically expressing your style. “This isn’t standard. It’s going to be unexpected for Disney,” Stacey promises.

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
John Galliano
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Fashion House#Disney Style#Rock Stars#Music Stars#The Punk Rock Aesthetic#Dalmatians#Variety S Newsletter#1970s London#1920s Photos#Silent Movie Stars#Designer John Galliano#Star#Mac Cosmetics#Premiere#Origin Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

How Emma Stone transformed into Disney villain Cruella

Before fur-loving baddie Cruella de Vil became a puppy killer, she was a scrappy punk rocker with dreams of becoming a fashion designer — until she got hell-bent on revenge on her evil boss and, well, things got out of hand. That’s according to “Cruella,” the latest live-action Disney movie...
MakeupKUTV

How to rock a Cruella-inspired red lip

(KUTV) — Lauryn Hock is a local fashion and beauty influencer who is demonstrating how to rock a Cruella-inspired red lip. Tip #1: Put a lip balm on first and blot away to moisturize. Tip #2: Blot away extra lipstick with a tissue and reapply for longer coverage. Tip #3....
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone’s punk rock princess makes for one of the best Disney live action films in years

No matter how much independent film flourished in 2020, which was one of the few positive things that came out of the pandemic, we all knew there was something missing. We craved those expensive, beautiful, cast-of-thousands, mainstream, familiar and fun studio movies, the ones that ignite our imagination and take our breath away. Now that theaters are back open, the studios are starting to release their films that have been sitting and waiting and the first one out of the gate not only doesn’t disappoint, but it reminds us exactly what we’ve been missing.
Musichypefresh.co

Stefan Pierre, London Artist Drops Single

HypeFresh had a conversation with Stefan Pierre to discuss ‘Girls Gone Mad,’ lifestyle habits and potential collaborations. I am a British artist, commercial fashion model, reality TV personality and entrepreneur. I started a Marketing agency called Stef cam digital. During the lockdown, I was inspired to create a hospitality app...
Beauty & FashionComing Soon!

New Cruella Featurette Highlights Importance of 1970s Music to the Story

Ahead of the film’s debut next Friday, Walt Disney Studios has released a brand new Cruella featurette for Craig Gillespie’s upcoming live-action feature, based on the character created by Dodie Smith from her 1956 book The Hundred and One Dalmatians. The video features interviews from Gillespie, Emma Stone, and Emma Thompson as they talked about the importance of using 1970s music in bringing the Disney villain’s origin story to life. The film is slated to arrive in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, May 28.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FOX26

Review: Punk inspired 'Cruella' nails the look, struggles with pace

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - Cruella. Writer: Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, Steve Zissis, Dodie Smith. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser. Genre: Comedy, Crime. Rated: PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) "“ Synopsis: Estella always dreamed...
MakeupAllure

This Makeup Artist on TikTok Just Revealed How to Sunglass-Proof Your Makeup

It happens every single summer: You pour time and energy into a makeup look for a day out and about, then the second you step out the front door, the searing sunlight glares directly into your eyes. You pop on a beloved pair of shades and — shit, the makeup's already transferring. After a few hours, you're lucky to have any makeup left around your nose. Thank our lucky stars, Toronto-based makeup artist Janine Holmes has developed a safeguard against this and shared her entire process on TikTok.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Cruella’ Review: “A Punk, Edgy Origin Story”

One Hundred and One Dalmatians is not only a classic Disney movie but is the origin of one of Disney’s most iconic villains: Cruella de Vil. So when I first heard we were getting a Cruella film, I wasn’t sure what to think of it. Was this going to be a half-assed live-action film? Or were we going to see this character’s origin and persona in a light we had never seen before? Little did I know I was in for a pleasant surprise. If anything, it brings to life a villain’s origin that is surprisingly refreshing in its own way.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

This 'Cruella' combines '70s London punk and Alexander McQueen in bold fashion

To create a believable backstory for Cruella, the gaunt, screeching villain from Disney's 1961 animated classic "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," director Craig Gillespie also needed a believable setting. Gillespie's new live-action origin story, "Cruella," plants a young version of the character, called Estella, in 1970s London where she's an aspiring fashion designer. Although it's not specified, the director sees the story, based on a screenplay by Tony McNamara and Dana Fox, unfolding in 1978 — the heart of the punk era.
Movieswcn247.com

In a punk 'Cruella,' dogs play second fiddle to the designs

“Cruella,” the new live-action spin on the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain starring Emma Stone, is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways in 1970s London. Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story. But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'Cruella' pits Stone vs. Thompson in punk Disney fashion duel

Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone. The live-action "101 Dalmatians" origin story, out Friday, is set in a Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired London world, complete with a 1970s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of Afghan coats, maxi skirts and wet-look boots. Stone plays a young Cruella De Vil, whose rebellious streak has not yet reached the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture. An ambitious, upstart designer, Cruella quickly crosses paths with the formidable Baroness von Hellman -- played by Emma Thompson -- who thinks nothing of using her power, influence and even violence to crush youthful pretenders to her fashion empire.
Musicone37pm.com

How U.K. Artist Yungblud Is Becoming a Staple in Pop-Punk

This week’s episode of TikTok’s For You podcast hosted by Brittany Broski features English musician Yungblud. The 23-year-old has been on a tear since his 2018 studio album debut 21st Century Liability, and is currently enjoying the success of his 2020 follow-up Weird!, which reached No. 1 on the U.K. Charts. Fans and music critics have praised Yungblud’s talent, unique artistry, and musicianship, citing his already profound influence on reigniting interest in pop-punk.
Beauty & FashionNews-Herald.com

‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
MusicNME

Goat Girl live in London: a forward-looking punk rock matinée

It’s kind of peculiar – if not surprisingly refreshing – to see Tufnell Park’s legendary rock’n’roll dive The Dome laid out like a wedding reception. The scene of some of the messiest moshes in North London is neatly arranged with tablecloths and meticulously spaced seating. It’s all in honour of its first gig of 2021, a double afternoon/evening set from post-punk gang, Goat Girl.
MoviesComing Soon!

Emma Stone Wants to See an Ursula Origin Movie Made

Emma Stone is currently starring in Disney’s Cruella, but if it was up to her, another popular and iconic Disney villain would be getting their own movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Stone said that she would love to see Ursula, the main villain of the Disney film The Little Mermaid, get her own feature film.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cruella’ on Disney+, in Which the Iconic Dalmatian-Hater Gets All Punked Up

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Cruella’s debut on Disney+ — on its $29.99 “premier access” tier until the end of August — serves as a reminder that 101 Dalmatians is a “universe” with “canon,” and yes, you may sigh deeply with me now. This origin story of Cruella de Vil explains how she became the iconic puppy-skinning villain we love to loathe, and it hews close-ish to the live-action Disney movies of the late ’90s and early ’00s, where she was played by Glenn Close as a nasty fashion designer. The new movie stars Emma Stone as the title woman and Emma Thompson as her antagonist, and we will hereby refer to them as The Two Emmas and sacrifice our old “limited edition” VHS tapes of Disney classics on the pyre to the cinema gods so this duo will be cast together in more movies, with the wishful caveat that not too many of them will be Disney productions regurgitating old characters for hot ‘n’ fresh profits. So let’s see if Cruella is a good movie or just a shameless cash-in — or both, like some of these types of Disney movies are, somewhat maddeningly so.