newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vanessa Redgrave Distances Herself From Kevin Spacey Comeback 'The Man Who Drew God'

NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminent actor Vanessa Redgrave has put daylight between herself and “The Man Who Drew God,” the Italian project that’s meant to be Kevin Spacey’s big comeback movie. Redgrave’s name was widely mentioned as being attached to the film, known in Italian as “L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio,” directed by Franco Nero, her husband of 15 years.

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Who#Oscar Winner#God#Film Producer#Italian#Variety#Casting#Primetime Emmy Winner#Husband#Man#Feature#England#Daylight#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

House of Cards star Robin Wright discloses the excuse studio bosses gave for paying her less than Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright has revealed the excuse she was given by studio bosses for getting paid less than Kevin Spacey for House of Cards.Wright famously threatened studio bosses with going public unless they agreed to equal pay.In a new interview, she told The Telegraph: “I had learned that whoever was more popular gets paid more. And I thought, ‘OK, understandable,’ but after a bit of investigatory work I went back and said, ‘Actually the algorithms say this, so why am I not getting the same amount again?’ And you know what the answer was? ‘Well, you haven’t won an Academy Award.’”While...
MoviesA.V. Club

Franco Nero heroically volunteers to spearhead the Kevin Spacey redemption campaign

“Cancel culture” is an illusion, most frequently conjured up exclusively by people who are utterly terrified of it for no particular reason, but in case you need more proof that it doesn’t exist: Kevin Spacey is back! And in a real movie (well…), not one of those goddamned “Let Me Be Frank” nightmares that he sometimes posts on Holidays. This comes from Variety, which says Spacey is going to make a “cameo” in L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, an upcoming “low-budget indie” Italian film directed by Franco Nero. Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s wife, might also be in the movie “if she can travel from England to Italy,” but that would also just be a cameo.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Kevin Spacey lands role in Italian film

May 23 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey -- an Oscar-winning actor whose career has been eclipsed in recent years by abuse allegations -- is to appear in an Italian film. "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," The Man Who Drew God director Franco Nero told ABC News Saturday. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kevin Spacey accuser must be named

A judge has ruled a man who has accused Kevin Spacey of historical sex abuse must reveal his identity. The accuser - who alleged the disgraced actor abused him when he was just 14 years old - is seeking $40 million damages but has been told the lawsuit can only move forward if he reveals his real name, after previously been known throughout proceedings as simply C.D.
Moviesawardswatch.com

New clip of Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut ‘Georgetown’ with Vanessa Redgrave and Annette Bening

Vertical Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment have released a new clip of Georgetown, the feature directorial debut of two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained). In the clip, which stars Waltz, Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave (Julia) and Academy Award nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty), Waltz announcing...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Kevin Spacey Is Making A Comeback In Franco Nero’s Upcoming Film

Well, damn. Maybe those super weird “Let Me Be Frank” videos Kevin Spacey does around the holidays actually are working? Because the disgraced actor is on the verge of a comeback, his first since his career came to a sudden halt due to multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.
Moviesawanireview.com

Kevin Spacey is back in the movie 3 years after he was charged

Kevin Spacey will play a small role, which is Police Detective. This is the actor’s first role in a movie or TV series since, in October 2017, American actor A.Tony Rap, claimed that Kevin Spacey made his sexual advances in 1986 When he was only 14 years old. In 2019,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Says Kevin Spacey Accuser Cannot Sue Anonymously

A judge has ruled that a man who is suing Kevin Spacey for $40 million in federal court cannot proceed anonymously because he shared his sexual abuse allegations with other people over the years, the New York Daily News reports. The plaintiff, who is identified only as C.D. in court papers, says the disgraced House of Cards star preyed on him in the 1980s when he was just 14 years old. His accusations were aired by New York magazine, which corroborated them by speaking to others in whom he had confided. Now U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has decided that means the accuser must make his identity public. “The evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention, particularly given Spacey’s celebrity,” Kaplan wrote, according to the News.
Violent Crimesscreengeek.net

Kevin Spacey Shooting His First Movie Following Scandal

Kevin Spacey became the topic for a variety of headlines over the last few years. Initially he faced a wide number of sexual assault allegations. At this time he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood, hence why he hasn’t acted in years. However, he didn’t exactly leave the spotlight. The actor continued to make appearances – in a series of strange periodic videos. Nevertheless, it seems he’s now preparing to return to the acting scene. This time, however, Kevin Spacey will be acting in an Italian movie.
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Spacey New Movie: Disgraced Star to Play Detective Investigating Pedophile

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is planning his return to the big screen. In a move that's turning heads and raising eyebrows, The Usual Suspects actor has lined up his next film project after he was accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen young men in 2017. In the movie, called L’uomo che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), Spacey will star as a detective investigating a wrongly accused pedophile, The Telegraph reports.
Sex Crimestulsatoday.com

Kevin Spacey returns in pedophilia drama

The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is to play a detective in Franco Nero’s film about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse. Spacey, 61, will play a police officer investigating the case of a man – played by...
Movies1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Eternals, The Late Late Show, Kevin Spacey and More!

ETERNALS TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals, which will hit theaters November 5th. Eternals is an ensemble film, but features Gemma Chan‘s Sersi prominently. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington also star. THE LATE LATE SHOW...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Spacey To Star In “Man Who Drew God”

Kevin Spacey is set to star in the Italian feature “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio or” (aka. “The Man Who Drew God”) reports ABC News. Actor/filmmaker Franco Nero will helm the film which will also star Nero’s wife Vanessa Redgrave and be shot in Italy. Spacey has not commented on the role as of yet.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film. Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Spacey in the Italian film L’Uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent…. Vanessa Redgrave Urges Businesses to Aid Struggling...