The Villarreal striker in hotter form than Edinson Cavani, the £55m defender on Man United's radar and Solskjaer's game changers Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba... The key men who could decide tonight's Europa League final in Gdansk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt promises to be a glittering spectacle in the golden Gdansk Stadium. Manchester United and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night desperate to conclude an extraordinary season with a trophy. It would be a sixth major European trophy for United, their first for four years,...

