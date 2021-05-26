The Villarreal striker in hotter form than Edinson Cavani, the £55m defender on Man United's radar and Solskjaer's game changers Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba... The key men who could decide tonight's Europa League final in Gdansk
It promises to be a glittering spectacle in the golden Gdansk Stadium. Manchester United and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night desperate to conclude an extraordinary season with a trophy. It would be a sixth major European trophy for United, their first for four years,...www.chatsports.com