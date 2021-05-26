Cancel
Paul Scholes believes 'shaky' Dean Henderson has blown chance to establish himself as Man United No 1 as David de Gea is chosen for Europa League final... with Rio Ferdinand convinced decision to drop Spaniard in the league helped him 'reboot'

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Scholes says Dean Henderson missed the 'chance' to establish himself as Manchester United's No.1 goalkeeper and claims David De Gea has been 'excellent'. The former Red Devil says he is 'glad' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected De Gea for Manchester United's Europa League final with Villarreal as he worries Henderson would be too 'shaky' in goal.

Rio Ferdinand
David De Gea
Dean Henderson
Paul Scholes
Premier League
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Man United transfer rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first choice to replace David De Gea

Manchester United are keeping tabs on West Brom’s Sam Johnstone who has been earmarked as David De Gea’s replacement, according to ESPN. Manchester United are one of a few Premier League teams monitoring the situation around West Brom’s goalkeeper. Tottenham and West Ham are also interested, but the Red Devils will be particularly keen as they look towards a future without De Gea.
Premier League90min.com

David de Gea linked with Roma transfer following Jose Mourinho appointment

Jose Mourinho was only appointed as the new AS Roma coach on Tuesday afternoon, but the transfer window rumour mill is already in full flow. The Giallorossi will be looking to reinvigorate their squad under the Portuguese boss this summer, and some high profile names are likely to be linked with a potential move to the Italian capital in the coming months.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Jamie Carragher Controversially Leaves Out Paul Scholes As He Names His All-Time Premier League Greats

Jamie Carragher left out Manchester United great Paul Scholes as he made some controversial choices when naming his all-time Premier League greats. The ex-Liverpool defender was picking his six entrants to the Premier League Hall of Fame with Thierry Henry on Monday Night Football. Henry, alongside Alan Shearer, are the first ex-players inducted into the new Hall of Fame - with six more to follow.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mourinho scheming as he readies raid on Man Utd for high earner

A possible escape route from Manchester United has opened up for David De Gea after the appointment of Jose Mourinho at Roma, reports in Italy claim. De Gea is no longer guaranteed to be first-choice in goal for United. Dean Henderson returned from a successful loan spell with Sheffield United last summer and is competing for his place. The Spaniard has still started more games than the United academy graduate this season, but that may change next season.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

The Warmdown: A final at last for Solskjaer

Despite losing by three goals to two on the night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United defeated Roma 8-5 on aggregate to progress to their first final in three years. Although the tie looked all but over before the second-leg began, it took an Edinson Cavani brace to ease the tensions after Roma scored three goals across the match.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United: David de Gea heroics don’t guarantee Europa League final start amid ‘two No 1s’ policy

A month or so ago, when the debate over whether David de Gea or Dean Henderson should start in goal for Manchester United was at its peak, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a stock answer for the questions that came his way. It wasn’t about whether De Gea or Henderson was first-choice, he insisted, because to his mind he already had “two No 1s”. It was a nice line with one problem: You cannot play them both at once. And so, unless he rotated week in and week out and potentially spread uncertainty through his defence, a hierarchy would have to...