Paul Scholes believes 'shaky' Dean Henderson has blown chance to establish himself as Man United No 1 as David de Gea is chosen for Europa League final... with Rio Ferdinand convinced decision to drop Spaniard in the league helped him 'reboot'
Paul Scholes says Dean Henderson missed the 'chance' to establish himself as Manchester United's No.1 goalkeeper and claims David De Gea has been 'excellent'. The former Red Devil says he is 'glad' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected De Gea for Manchester United's Europa League final with Villarreal as he worries Henderson would be too 'shaky' in goal.www.chatsports.com