Natalie Taylor, portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management. The Canadian banks reported their second-quarter results in the last week of May, and generally results beat expectations basically across the board. And beats to consensus ranged from 8% to 18%, so quite meaningful. The primary driver of the earnings beat was continued improvement in credit costs, which also included reversals of previous credit provisions as the economy continues to recover here. So, provisions for credit losses appear to have peaked in the third quarter of 2020 and have been declining since then.