Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem: Religious freedom essential to achieving peace in the Holy Land

NCC Statement on the Violence in the Holy Land and Hopes for a Lasting Peace. in the day of my distress. answer me speedily in the day when I call. The Land called Holy by Jews, Christians, and Muslims is once again the scene of armed hostilities, protests, and fighting. In response to a peaceful protest against the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes, this time from the Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, Israel’s hostile actions have led to an all-out conflagration. The fact that the initial response took place during Ramadan, and inside the Muslim community’s holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, was certain to inflame. This situation again causes us to cry out: “So now, O Lord our God, save us [we] pray you” (2 Kings 19:19, NRSV).