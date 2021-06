Holland America Line's Eurodam will offer cruises from Venice, Athens and Barcelona in September, following a series of four Greece cruises starting in August. The ship is assuming previously scheduled Westerdam cruises from Sept. 12 through an Oct. 30 transatlantic sailing to Fort Lauderdale. The Eurodam will offer 12-day sailings for fully vaccinated passengers from Venice, calling in Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, France and Spain; from Athens, visiting Turkey, Albania, Croatia, Slovenia and Venice; and from Barcelona, visiting ports in Spain, Portugal, Madeira and the Azores before arriving in Florida.