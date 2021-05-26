newsbreak-logo
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert for Missing Woman

By Elle Kehres
chapelboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Olivia Simone Strong. The sheriff’s office issued a silver alert Wednesday afternoon for Strong, indicating that the missing individual is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Strong is 26 years old, 5’2 and 160 pounds...

