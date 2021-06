Last week was quite possibly the single best week of regular season bat flips that we’ve seen since the Best Best Bat Flips series started, and that’s not just me drumming up hype. If anything, that may have be something of an understatement, in the wake of a week that saw everything from javelin tosses to high-arcing floaters. So many of these may end up contending for the best flip of the year when all is said and done, so trust me on this one and enjoy the fireworks.