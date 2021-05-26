LA Kings: Kim Nousiainen overcomes nerves, scores goal for Finland
LA Kings (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) LA Kings prospect Kim Nousiainen scored in his first game for Team Finland, helping his country top Norway on Tuesday. The LA Kings will well-represented at the IIHF World Championships on Tuesday. Trevor Moore and Cal Petersen helped Team USA top a previously unbeaten Kazakhstan team. The Kings goalie was named Player of the Game for Team USA, stopping all 18 shots he faced.www.chatsports.com