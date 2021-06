I’m starting to come to grips with being very wrong about this Red Sox team. There’s still a lot of season left to be played, but I saw this team as .500 at best in a reasonable world, and it’s safe to say they are better than that. Granted, I realize that this is not the first time I have been wrong, nor will it be the last. It’s part of the fun of sports, and at least in this case it’s the good kind of wrong where who you are rooting for is exceeding expectations.