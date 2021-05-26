Fergie's final pep talk: Sir Alex Ferguson sits down to give 'advice and support' to Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic hours before Man United's Europa League clash

Liverpool will face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this Thursday night in the Premier League with an awful lot on the line for both teams. The Reds are in sixth place, only two points above bitter rivals Everton in eighth. And they are seven points behind fourth-place Chelse with four games in the season remaining. United’s spot in second is basically secure, but with the title race not mathematically over, they still have ambitions of doing the unthinkable.