newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Race for Fan Vote heats up for NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Staff Report
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is less than a month away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford; Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet; and No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driver Bubba Wallace.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Bj Mcleod
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Cody Ware
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Timmy Hill
Person
Joey Gase
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Motor Speedway#Nascar All Star Race#Nascar Cup Series#Motor Racing#The Fan Vote#Stewart Haas Racing Ford#Twitter#Wood Brothers Racing Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Facebook
Related
Motorsportsculturemap.com

NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend experience will include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series practice on Friday; Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225, the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, and the first of two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series races of the weekend on Saturday; and NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the second Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series race, and the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile quad oval. Event: General Tire 150 (100 laps, 150 miles) Race: 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1) Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion. Moffitt enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
GamblingStreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Joins NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing and its esteemed driver, Bubba Wallace, pending regulatory approval in applicable jurisdictions. The official sponsorship will debut at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021, with the team continuing to sport the DraftKings logo for each race of the 2021 season. While DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, the agreement with 23XI Racing positions DraftKings to hit a new gear in its motorsports offerings, integrations and entertainment.
Dallas, TXTotal Motorcycle

Exciting weekend at Texas Motor Speedway American Flat Track

The trip to Dallas-Forth Worth carries heightened significance for a significant portion of the paddock as it represents the home round for two of the sport’s strongest allies and partners in Mission Foods and Roof Systems of Dallas, TX. The two companies combine to sponsor nearly twenty riders up and down the field, including several frontrunners on the emerging powerhouse Mission Roof Systems squad who will be especially motivated to come up big this weekend.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

NASCAR is set to welcome fans back to almost every race in the 2021 season, including COTA and Daytona, with tickets now on sale. During the pandemic, NASCAR has been leading the way in welcoming fans back to races. In July 2020, 20,000 attended the Bristol Motor Speedway, which was the largest attendance for any sporting event in the US since the pandemic began.
Motorsportsshepherdgazette.com

Who gained the NASCAR race yesterday? Full outcomes from Dover race

The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway put a historic car number back into Victory Lane. Alex Bowman drove the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 to victory in the Drydene 400. Bowman’s predecessor in the car, Jimmie Johnson, won a track-record 11 Cup races at the Monster Mile.
Motorsportsdelawarelive.com

Fans celebrate return of NASCAR to Dover Speedway

Almost a return to normal: 20,000 fans hit Dover Speedway and see Alex Bowman win. A lot of fans were on hand for NASCAR racing’s return to the Monster Mile. Spaces that had been used so often for COVID-19 vaccination events over the weekend became home to the Drydene 400Xfinity Series Dash “Dash 4 Cash” race on Saturday and NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.
MotorsportsESPN

AUTO RACING: Crown jewel races arrive for NASCAR, IndyCar

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (FOX) Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps, 600 miles. Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting ninth. Last race: Chase Elliott won the rain-shortened series debut at the Circuit of the...
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

Speedway to host hall of fame race

Lancaster Motor Speedway, after an off week, roars back to action Saturday night at the half-mile dirt track. LMS will be hosting its annual hall of fame race, honoring a host of those who have contributed to the track’s success over some 67 years of dirt track racing. Lancaster Motor...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Grube wins IMCA series race at Hagerstown Speedway

Dave Grube took the checkered flag in Hagerstown Speedway's first IMCA Sprint Car Series race of the season Saturday night. Grube took the early lead and almost gave it away when he jumped the cushion on Lap 9. Brad Mellott fought hard trying to take the lead, but could not pass Grube in the final laps.
Texas StatePosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wins at EchoPark Texas Grand Prix After Weather Ends Race Early

It’s been a rainy day filled with delays, but NASCAR driver Chase Elliott has taken the win at the inaugural Echopark Texas Grand Prix in Austin. Another rain delay stopped the competition at the Circuit of The Americas road course with 14 laps to go. Officials eventually decided to call the race, which awarded Elliott the victory since he led all drivers at the time of the delay.