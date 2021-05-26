Jay Cutler Makes His Pick For Bears’ Starting Quarterback

Head coach Matt Nagy has remained immovable throughout the process since Justin Fields was drafted. He understands Chicago Bears are anxious. They want to see their shiny new quarterback in action. Yet his job is to do what is best for both the player and the team. In his mind, the best course of action is to buy Fields time. Let him absorb the NFL from the safety of the sideline while Andy Dalton keeps the seat warm. Then when it is clear the 11th overall pick is ready, get him out there.