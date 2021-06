Tottenham have reportedly made enquires for both Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as well as Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard. According to Sky Sports News, Spurs are prioritising the centre-back position of the squad this summer, with outgoings likely to occur in the transfer window, and Boateng, who is out of contract at the end of this season, and Vestergaard, who the Express have reported was a target for ex-manager Jose Mourinho, are just two of the options Tottenham have looked at heading into the market.