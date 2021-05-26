newsbreak-logo
NFL

Trevor Lawrence bumps pitch count to roughly 60 daily throws

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting closer and closer to 100 percent. In a Wednesday afternoon interview with PFT PM (which is technically on hiatus, but we’ll make exceptions for the first overall pick in any draft other than 1969), Lawrence said that his daily pitch count has bumped up to 60 throws per day.

Trevor Lawrence
