newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Outdoor burning ban issued for the City of North Port

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNcdH_0aCJGDkJ00

The Fire Chief of the City of North Port has determined that an Extraordinary Fire Hazard exists due to extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire, therefore effective immediately an Outdoor Burning Ban is enacted within the City limits.

This Outdoor Burning Ban will remain in place until rescinded.

PHOTOS: Massive fire in Golden Gate

The citywide, Outdoor Burn Ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service.

Bonfires, campfires, and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris are not allowed at this time.

Florida Forest Service

Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such as; gas or charcoal BBQ grills are permitted however extreme caution is urged.

Fire pits/cooking pits are not permitted.

Please also take precautions with parking cars in tall grass, carelessly tossing a lighted cigarette, or even hitting a rock or other object while using a lawnmower.

Citizens are encouraged to inform each other of the ban to help prevent a fire during this time of extreme drought.

Florida Forest Service

Present conditions in the State and local region:
• The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) indicates that the area is 3.49 inches short of average rainfall for the year to date 2021.
• That within the City of North Port the Drought Index that measures moisture in the vegetation is up to 632 on the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) scale of 0-800.
• Fire Index for the City of North Port area has been consistent between High and Very High on the Fire Danger Index (FDI).
• There is no precipitation of significance forecasted in the short term that would alleviate these conditions.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
City
Golden Gate, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Outdoor Cooking#Forest Fires#Wildfire#Outdoor Burn Ban#State#Nidis#Kbdi#North Port Area#Fire Pits Cooking Pits#Massive Fire#Campfires#Approved Grills#Fire Chief#Parking Cars#Gas#Bonfires#Tall Grass#Average Rainfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

USACE to reduce Lake O releases

The USACE will reduce Lake Okeechobee releases at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam from the current weekly average of 1,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,000 cfs beginning May 29.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...