MARC ANTHONY TOUR – 2021 KICKS OFF AUGUST 27, 2021. April 26, 2021 – CMN and MAGNUS announced today MarcAnthony’s new U.S. Tour is set to start August 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas and will stop at the Forum in Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2021. The “Marc Anthony Tour”will play in 23 cities and will mark his return to some of the most prestigious arenas in the country and also includes two shows in Canada.