Winchester, KY

Man charged in Winchester woman's death appears in court

By Michael Berk
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061mdz_0aCJG30I00

The answer to some of the questions they have will have to wait for at least one more week. Steven McGuire’s attorney was granted a continuance in Clark County District Court, so his preliminary hearing will take place on June 2.

Police in Winchester say McGuire confessed to shooting Sheila Smith on May 14 in the hallway outside his apartment in the downtown area. Smith was visiting friends in the building, and many of them told police McGuire simply walked back into his apartment unit as Smith was lying on the floor, wounded. She later died.

“We want to push it all the way,” said Sheila’s mother, Cathy Wadsworth. “This child didn’t deserve that. She was only 34-years of age. He knew exactly what he was doing,” she continued.

Wadsworth said her daughter knew McGuire, but only as an acquaintance. Sheila’s sister Chasity didn’t know him at all.

“I just can’t think of a reason he would have to take my sister in such a manner,” Chasity Wadsworth said.

Chsity added that she’s trying to grieve her sister’s loss, while remaining strong for their parents.

“My sister was a fighter. If nothing else I hope to inherit that from her,” she said.

Now the family plans on fighting to seek justice.

“We will be here for every hearing, every trial. Anything (that happens) in regards to my daughter,” Cathy said.

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#County Court#County Police#Trial Court#Man#Police Mcguire#Preliminary Hearing#Justice#Friends#Unit
