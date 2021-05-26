newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Shares Stunning Pics from Her Intimate Wedding

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rGXQ_0aCJG1Eq00
Stefan Kohli

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot earlier this month, and now the singer is sharing pics from her gorgeous wedding.

Grande posted a series of shots by photographer Stefan Kohli on Instagram, revealing intimate moments like the couple’s first kiss and the gorgeous hanging flower decor.

She also gave fans a peek at her strapless, floor-length wedding gown and pulled back ‘do (reminiscent of her signature ponytail). The bride wore a delicate bow and veil in her hair.

Grande, 27, and the luxury realtor, 25, tied the knot at her Montecito, California, home on May 15. Her rep told People, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana and Dalton started dating in early 2020, getting engaged just before Christmas.

At the time, Grande announced her engagement to the luxury realtor with a series of Instagram snaps of the couple snuggling. In the photos, Ariana flashed a unique engagement ring — a big diamond with a pearl.

The two had been quarantining together at the time their relationship first sparked rumors. Grande shared a huggy-kissy video of herself with Gomez in August, wishing him a happy birthday with the caption, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u.”

extratv

extratv

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Christmas#Diamond#Intimate Moments#Hbd#Pics#Love#Photographer Stefan Kohli#Veil#Rumors#Home#Montecito#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities6abc

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in private ceremony, reps say

NEW YORK -- Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It was not clear when the wedding took place.
CelebritiesNBC New York

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Tie the Knot

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
MusicAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Flashes Wedding Ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The '7 Rings' hitmaker shows off her new wedding band as she performed for the first time following her low-key nuptials with Dalton Gomez earlier this month. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande flashed her new diamond wedding band as she performed for the first time since marrying Dalton Gomez earlier this month (May21).
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Montecito, CARefinery29

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney Spears' Reaction To Selena Gomez's Throwback Instagram Is Iconic

While the two pop stars have yet to grace fans with a collab, Britney Spears’ reaction to Selena Gomez’s throwback Instagram was basically the next best thing. On May 25, Gomez took to IG to share an old vid of herself belting the lyrics to the 2000 hit "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" from Spears' album Oops!... I Did It Again in front of a galaxy-themed background. “the hustle was real,” she captioned the video.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Ariana Grande confirms her wedding really happened with first photos

Last week the internet was aflame when fans caught wind of Ariana Grande’s possible wedding ceremony to her now-husband, Dalton Gomez. Well now AG has made it IG official, sharing an image of her and Gomez from the small private wedding event. The black and white photo shows the newly married couple kissing and embracing as Ari’s bridal veil peeks out in the lower left-hand corner of the picture.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Frankie Grande Reveals Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’ — Watch

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”
Celebritiesmyimperfectlife.com

Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet the guy Ariana Grande just surprise-married

The Dangerous Woman is a married woman! Yes, Ariana Grande got married over the weekend in a super-small ceremony in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep told People magazine. But who did she get hitched...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break Instagram record with photos of their secret wedding

Ariana Grande, 27, and her husband Dalton Gomez, 25, broke a new record. The singer shared this week on Instagram a series of photos of his intimate and secret wedding with the real estate agent, which took place on Saturday, May 15, at his mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecito, Santa Barbara, in California. The snapshots of the newlyweds has been a bomb.