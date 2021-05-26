Ariana Grande Shares Stunning Pics from Her Intimate Wedding

Stefan Kohli

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot earlier this month, and now the singer is sharing pics from her gorgeous wedding.

Grande posted a series of shots by photographer Stefan Kohli on Instagram, revealing intimate moments like the couple’s first kiss and the gorgeous hanging flower decor.

She also gave fans a peek at her strapless, floor-length wedding gown and pulled back ‘do (reminiscent of her signature ponytail). The bride wore a delicate bow and veil in her hair.

Grande, 27, and the luxury realtor, 25, tied the knot at her Montecito, California, home on May 15. Her rep told People, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana and Dalton started dating in early 2020, getting engaged just before Christmas.

At the time, Grande announced her engagement to the luxury realtor with a series of Instagram snaps of the couple snuggling. In the photos, Ariana flashed a unique engagement ring — a big diamond with a pearl.

The two had been quarantining together at the time their relationship first sparked rumors. Grande shared a huggy-kissy video of herself with Gomez in August, wishing him a happy birthday with the caption, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u.”