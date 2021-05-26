newsbreak-logo
Kids

This Toddler Is Probably Smarter Than You

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California toddler has earned a coveted spot in the world’s oldest high IQ society at just 2 years old. Kashe Quest was accepted into American Mensa after tests concluded she has an IQ of 146 — nearly 50 points higher than the average IQ in America. According to American Mensa, Quest is currently the society’s only 2-year-old member.

