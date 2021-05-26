Will ‘Taste Memory’ Change the Way We Eat Post-Pandemic?

Because everything has changed in the past year, and now we need to adapt. While the pandemic has taken its toll on almost every industry imaginable, the effect it’s had on restaurants, their workers, and their ability to remain open and of service to the public has been massive. While some of our favorite spots have made changes to help serve the community by becoming grocery stores and providing those in need with essential resources, others have adapted to the increasingly popular ghost-kitchen format (i.e., pop-up kitchens that do delivery only). However our favorite spots have found a way to stay afloat through the last year, we are excited to see them reopen along with the reintroduction of on-site dining. See below a picture of the Orso Pasta Pop-Up that’s been taking place every weekend in the lot next to Employees Only.