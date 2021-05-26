Will ‘Taste Memory’ Change the Way We Eat Post-Pandemic?
In March 2020, I was riding the high of Alison Roman’s infamous recipe for ‘The Stew,’ along with some spicy barbecue cheese puffs imported from my midwestern hometown. With horrible timing, the COVID-19 pandemic steamrolled into New York City, and I found myself hoarding frozen Tupperwares of said stew, making it again and again, a few times with nearly rotten kale I didn’t want to waste and, on one unfortunate occasion, mizuna (which, if you haven’t tried, is delicate like lettuce and will wilt into a bitter, stringy mess in hot soup).www.purewow.com