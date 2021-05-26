Cancel
Anaheim, CA

BlizzCon 2021 Officially Cancelled - News

By William D'Angelo
 5 days ago

Blizzard announced it has cancelled BlizzCon 2021, which is usually held in person at the Anaheim Convention Center in California in November. "I hope you're all staying safe and well," said BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith. "As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the globe, the teams across Blizzard have been discussing what this means for one of the events we miss the most: BlizzCon.

