Hillsboro (1080 KRLD) - A Denton County grand jury has leveled a felony murder charge against a man who is accused of killing his former lover and taking their child. Ronald Singer, Hillsboro, is accused of the March 3, 2021 beating of Maria Ramirez in her Carrollton apartment. Ramirez had been displaced by flooding from a pipe break due to the February winter storm. Singer was the father of her child, who had been staying with friends. Singer took the girl from those friends, police said. The incident triggered an Amber Alert.