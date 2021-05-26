Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Out of Space: Console Edition Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 15 days ago

Publisher PID Games and developer Behold Studios announced the local cooperative strategy game, Out of Space: Console Edition, is available now for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for $9.99. Out of Space launched for PC via Steam in February 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and...

www.vgchartz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Out Of Space#Pc Game#Home Features#Content Strategy#He Got Game#Pid Games#Behold Studios#The Nintendo Switch#Twitch Channel#Console Edition#Couch Edition#Steam#Developer#Trailer#Key Features#The Game#November#Spaceship House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Recycling
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Get your hands on the complete Conan Exiles experience with the full game, Isle of Siptah Expansion and all DLCs released by May 2021. Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2021 contains: • Conan Exiles • Isle of Siptah • Architects of Argos Pack • Riders of Hyboria Pack • Debaucheries of Derketo Pack • Blood and Sand Pack • Treasures of Turan Pack • The Imperial East Pack • Jewel of the West Pack • The Savage Frontier Pack • Seekers of the Dawn Pack • The Riddle of Steel Isle of Siptah is a huge expansion to the open world survival game Conan Exiles, featuring a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. The DLCs add a ton of new content, such as unique building pieces, emotes, mount skins, pet skins, weapons, armors and much more. The packs allow you to build great and exclusive strongholds with a host of new looks from the different cultures from the world of Conan the Barbarian. Build elegant temples from Argos, opulent palaces from Turan, fortresses from Khitai, cozy taverns, handy stables or gladiatorial arenas. Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a vast open world sandbox, build a home and kingdom, dominate your enemies in single or multiplayer. Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive was created for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but with pitfalls

This week, Western Digital people announced the latest external WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. This new storage solution has been specially created to work immediately with gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Update: There are two WD_BLACK D30 devices, one called the D30 Game Drive SSD and the other specially branded with the word “Xbox”.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 27 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,263 Views. This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Xbox Version) You are Nancy Bradford, a talented daughter of famous scientists who died under mysterious circumstances 20 years ago. Your recent studies, concentrating on mind control, draw attention from a prestigious Neurotech Institute as well as the CIA, which resulted in an unusual offer. Continuing studies within the walls of a top-secret laboratory and getting a huge grant is surely enticing, spying on the other hand sounds like a risky job. Brace yourself as it's just a kick-off for a deadly game! Third instalment of the Family Mysteries series plunges you into a sea of action, double agents, brainwashed patients, murky experiments, nerds and conspiracy theories. A thrilling example of spy fiction with upfront overtones of X-Files, that should satisfy even the pickiest fans of the genre as the story unfolds at a breakneck pace and keeps you immersed to the very last minute! Avoid being uncovered, save the mankind and discover the old family secret, which will shed some light on the past!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack (Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons), the Ultimate Music Pack (3 exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman), as well as early access and your own exclusive player icons. Pre-Order Now For Bonus Items - - Early Access - Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early - Exclusive Player Icons - Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Play Anywhere)

BE YOUR OWN WEAPON OF WAR Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a hell of a time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems spanning a vast region of space known as the Inner Sphere. The golden age of cooperation and advancement is now a distant memory, and humanity has once again splintered into disparate factions all vying for supremacy. In the midst of these Succession Wars, power hungry Mercenaries like yourself are in a privileged position to capitalize big time. It’s dangerous work but that’s why you’re here, right? If you’ve got an itch to blast, wreck, stomp and go all out ballistic, step inside and become your own weapon of war!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Trenga Unlimited Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Choose the right pieces, place them into the tower and solve the puzzle! This is Trenga, a relaxing 3D puzzle game with a unique yet familiar mechanic. Help Kate Nemo and the cute sea creatures, challenging your friends and family or even your own brain, to solve tricky missions in the 3 beautiful worlds of this captivating underwater adventure.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Saints Row: The Third Remastered out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Volition and Deep Silver recently announced the next-gen edition of Saints Row: The Third Remastered. Today, the game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The next-generation version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S allows you to play the game at even higher performance settings, similar to the PC edition on high settings. The game runs at 60 frames per second in 4K “dynamic” on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

A Little Lily Princess Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

In British-controlled India, Sara Crewe was raised like a princess, always given the best of everything. Now that she is old enough, she must be sent away to boarding school in a foreign land, relying on her love of books and fairy tales to help her make friends. But not all smiles can be trusted, and fortune can turn cold and hard at any moment. What would happen to a little princess if she lost everything? Choose activities to build Sara's resources and change the direction of the story. Which girl will she form the strongest emotional bond with? Features * Visual novel inspired by classical literature * Victorian period setting with beautiful art and music * Life simulation and resource management * Multiple girls to befriend and romance * Six possible endings.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Wreckfest's Xbox Series X Upgrade Is Out Now, But It'll Cost You

Cast your mind back to March, and you might remember that Xbox Game Pass racer Wreckfest received a totally free 4K, 60FPS upgrade for Xbox Series X, which was exclusive to Xbox consoles. Now, the game has received another next-gen upgrade - this time available on PlayStation 5 in addition...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Gold Rush: The Game Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Make your gold mining dream come true - start with few spare bucks and work your way up to becoming a millionaire! Gold Rush: The Game is a gold mining simulator based on the smash-hit Discovery Channel series. Sit behind the wheel of multiple vehicles such as excavator, drill, front-end loader, bulldozer, and others. The whole gold mining operation depends on your steering skills! Experience the challenging life of a chief mechanic. Various parts of machines can break when least expected and cost you big time. Keep improving your gold mining business. Start with a simple bucket and hog pan, lease your first claim, and upgrade it to the next tiers as you begin to dig gold. Admire highly detailed vehicles and gold mining machines. Purchase new and more efficient wash plant parts to increase your earnings. Explore a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims with fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of the world contains a background story you can discover in your spare time. Let's get digging!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Eagle Island Twist Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Soar into adventure! Blast through an island of dangers with your projectile owl companion. Battle through crisp, colorful pixel art in this handcrafted platformer. The rules change every level, but with brilliant power-ups you’ll conquer unique environments, enemies, and bosses. • Use your owl to defeat enemies and collect coins, seeds, and manaroc. • Fly through 45 handcrafted stages that homage retro classics in both visuals and gameplay. • Traverse a 16-bit era world map and choose from casual to more difficult routes. Revisit stages to discover hidden collectables and secret areas. Gather green gems and trade for legendary feathers—like the golden Lumara form, which casts Kusako off at the speed of light! Includes the original game, the challenging roguelite Eagle Island. Tread through beautiful, procedurally generated environments as Quill and cast your owl companion Koji as a projectile to defeat enemies and build your combo. Obtain runestones to diversify your gameplay, from the high-damage Iron Beak to the far-flinging Spring Jump, or use award-winning accessibility features to further customize your experience. High-flying adventure awaits you on Eagle Island! (No birds were harmed in the making of this game.)
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Super Bomberman R Online Available Now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Super Bomberman R Online takes Bomberman’s rich history and blows it up (pun intended) to a massive 64-player match. Bombs explode, blocks burst, power-ups are everywhere, and players scramble from room to room on an ever-shrinking map to prove they can be the best Bomberman!. For gamers new and old,...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this September

First-person cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on September 28. Publisher 505 Games revealed the upgraded version of the game today, on the heels of news that Ghostrunner 2 is already in the works for PC and new-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Ghostrunner will be available as free upgrades to players who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One, with physical and digital editions available. Newcomers can get the upgraded version for $29.99 / £24.99.