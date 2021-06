Final Fantasy VII Remake might offer some of the industry-best visuals but it was fairly inconsistent with low-res textures. This is fixed in the PS5 version. One of the most notorious examples of low-resolution textures was the door to the room where Cloud stayed at the beginning of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the PS4 version. There are countless other examples including the ground around Midgard, flowers during cutscenes, and so on, all of which suffered from extremely low-resolution textures.