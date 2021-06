Take a look at the trailer for Mutazione, a mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural, available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Apple Arcade. Join Kai as she arrives in the mysterious community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno. In Mutazione you can discover scenic hangouts, grow magical musical gardens, and make new friends... But things aren't as simple as they seem. Nonno has other plans for Kai, secrets and betrayals simmer under the friendly community's surface, and there's a creepy bird-like figure who keeps on appearing in Kai's dreams.