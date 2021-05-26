Cancel
Berserk Boy is a Retro-Inspired Action Platformer, Announced for XS, PS5, NS, PS4, XOne, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 15 days ago

Publisher Big Sugar and developer BerserkBoy Games have announced retro-inspired 2D action platformer, Berserk Boy, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in Q4 2022. View the announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. n the...

www.vgchartz.com
Publisher Koch Media and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced the dual-stick shooter, Clid the Snail, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021. The winners of last year’s Best Game Of The Year award in the VI Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards will develop this action-adventure game where the player becomes Clid, a humanoid snail, always with his loyal companion the talkative firefly Belu by his side. This dual-stick shooter, distributed by Koch Media, takes the player through many different scenarios where they will fight their enemies with a wide variety of weapons.