Why Don't You Buy … an Hermès iPhone Case?
The title of our new BAZAAR.com shopping column nods to the storied editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland and her wildly popular series that simply asked, "Why don't you?" DV queried such over-the-top activities as washing your children's hair in champagne (like they do in France) and decorating every room in your home in a different shade of green—no matter how long it takes. Though the times may have changed, the notion that every life calls for a little unabashed luxury (whatever that means to you) most certainly has not.www.harpersbazaar.com