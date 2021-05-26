Why Don't You Buy … an Hermès iPhone Case?

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe title of our new BAZAAR.com shopping column nods to the storied editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland and her wildly popular series that simply asked, "Why don't you?" DV queried such over-the-top activities as washing your children's hair in champagne (like they do in France) and decorating every room in your home in a different shade of green—no matter how long it takes. Though the times may have changed, the notion that every life calls for a little unabashed luxury (whatever that means to you) most certainly has not.

Cell Phones101wkqx.com

Did You Know Your iPhone Is Doing This Every Five Seconds?

Despite being glued to our devices on a daily basis, there’s still so much that we’re unaware of when it comes to the power of the cellphone. For those that have an iPhone specifically with Face ID turned on, you might not be aware just how precise and accurate the Face ID is. Give this a look:
Public Healthmediapost.com

Cover Story: If You Don't Buy This Maskgazine, COVID May Not Kill You

In an age when many advertising pros, as well as consumers, seem to take magazine print editions for granted, WPP’s Grey Mexico and Time Out magazine teamed up to use them to save people’s lives. After conducting research that found the magazine’s porous paper stock was sufficient for blocking transmission...
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

Should you still buy an iPhone 12 or wait for the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 12 has been on sale since last fall, and the new iPhone 13 (or will it be the iPhone 12S?) will arrive as early as September. So does it really make sense to buy an iPhone 12 now? The simple answer is yes. And no. Depending on your specific situation, buying the current model months into its lifespan could work, but with the next version seemingly only a few months away, things get a bit more complicated.
Technologyimore.com

The M1 iPad Pro is a macro king, but don't expect an iPhone to be the same

Today saw the news that the brand new M1 iPad Pro is quite the macro photography whizz thanks to the new camera system used up front. That's excellent news for anyone wanting to walk around with an iPad as their camera, but what about those of us who want to just use our iPhone to get the job done? Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we can expect iPhone 13 to pull off a similar trick.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Help! Why Isn’t My iPhone Turning on, and What Can I Do to Fix It?

Despite how good the iPhone is, it may suffer from battery-related issues (like any other device). Sometimes, these problems are pretty basic, like your battery aging over time – other times, your iPhone might not even turn on at all. Hopefully, that never happens to you, but if it does, you’ll need to understand what’s happening and how you can fix it for yourself. Here’s what you need to know.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone running out of storage? Do this before you buy a new one

After poor battery life, the next biggest complaint I hear from iPhone owners relates to storage space. Or, more specifically, running out of storage space. Whatever you started out with will feel bounteous and near impossible to fill, but add a few games, take a few photos and videos, and soon you're back is up against the wall.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Why won't my iPhone automatically install updates overnight?

Back in iOS 12, Apple finally gave us the ability to automatically download and install iOS updates overnight, so you could wake up the next day and have your best iPhone all updated and ready to go. Fast forward to today, and iOS 14 now offers a few more options for automatic downloads and has some different requirements, but won't should you do if it doesn't work?
Cell Phonestechgamingreport.com

This is why you should stop using Google Chrome if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac

It has been detected that when we use that browser in incognito mode, all the tabs that we open join the same single session, that is, there is no separation between tabs. Users of iPhone, iPad and Mac devices should stop using the Google Chrome web browser and switch to Safari, the closed-source browser developed by Apple, according to an article published last week by Forbes.
InternetBBC

'If you're not on Instagram, you don't exist'

The Bishop of Birmingham has told the House of Lords people "don't exist" unless they are on social networking site Instagram. He was speaking as part of a debate on continuing the use of "hybrid proceedings", where some speakers can be physically present in the Lords chamber, and others contribute by video link.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Explains Why You Should Buy a Mac

Apple today added a new "Why Mac" explainer page to its main Apple.com website, which, as the name suggests, pitches reasons why customers should choose to buy a Mac. The Mac is "easy to learn," powerful, and equipped with tons of apps and free software updates. Easy to learn. Astoundingly...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Everything You Need To Know About Buying An Hermès Bag

Some of us spent lockdown poring over investment purchases. According to Lyst, demand for Hermès bags as a whole has spiked 430 per cent. So even though handbag usage was at an all time low, more shoppers than ever were browsing some serious trophy pieces. It’s common for consumers to...
TechnologyCNET

Here's why Apple says Microsoft's xCloud game streaming isn't on the iPhone

Game streaming is pitched as the future of games, a nirvana-like union of powerful computer servers, super fast networks. It can seem like magic, allowing anyone to play visually complex and demanding video games on a low-power device, using technology similar to watching movies on Netflix. But Apple says game streaming needs to follow its rules if it's going to be made available on its App Store. And now, after criticism particularly from Microsoft's Xbox gaming group and Fortnite maker Epic Games, it's defending that position in court.