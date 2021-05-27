Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The ‘Friends’ Cast Named Their Fave Guest Stars, and Jennifer Aniston Had the Sweetest Answer

By Morgan Noll
HelloGiggles
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the long-awaited Friends reunion just around the corner, the cast of the '90s sitcom have been reminiscing on the good times more than ever. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Pheobe Buffay) got together for an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover to discuss some memories from their time on the show. While the interviewer asked several questions about the friendships between cast members and their time on set, one question, in particular, has us especially nostalgic.

hellogiggles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Kit Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Access Hollywood#Friends#Fight Club#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth?

JENNIFER Aniston has become a household name after her rise to stardom in the '90s. The Friends alum, Aniston, 52, rose to fame because of the New York City-based sitcom and hasn't slowed down. What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?. As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the Friends...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston shares tribute to iconic Rachel Green wardrobe staple she wore during Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has jokingly mocked a wardrobe staple frequently worn by Rachel Green during her time on Friends.On Thursday, the 52-year-old, who joined her former cast members for the highly anticipated Friends reunion last week, revealed her affinity, as well as her character’s, for mock turtlenecks on her Instagram Stories.The actress began the post with a screenshot of a New Yorker cartoon, which saw a woman holding a knife up to the garment hanging in her closet with the caption: “What time of year are you for!”Aniston then looked back at some of the many times she had worn the...
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

The 'Friends' Reunion Director Revealed Which Cast Member He Had to Win Over First

When Friends: The Reunion premiered on May 27th, it looked flawless. All the core cast members took part, it was full of guest stars, and the nostalgia level was off the charts. But director Ben Winston (who is also executive producer of The Late Late Show) told The Sunday Times on June 6th that making it all happen was definitely a process. And it all started with getting the original cast on board.
Celebritiesnewslanes.com

Jennifer Aniston baffles fans with unseen Friends reunion snaps

Jennifer Aniston has treated her legion fans to unseen snaps of the Friends reunion – but not everyone was happy to see them. Best known for playing Rachel Green on the American sitcom, Aniston posted the collection of never before seen images onto her Instagram page on Tuesday evening. The...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About One Recurring Theme of Her 'Friends' Wardrobe

Jennifer Aniston seemed to poke fun at herself in an Instagram post about the Friends reunion special. Aniston shared a collage of photos of herself from her days on the show, all wearing a unique wardrobe item -- a sleeveless turtleneck sweater. She joined fans in wondering what the practical point of the garment was.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Sheet Mask Brand Has Launched The Ultimate £12 Maskne Solution

There's a sheet mask made especially to counter maskne and everyone needs to know about it. Those in the know will be aware of the skincare brand 111Skin's credentials. The brand was founded by renowned plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides MD who aimed to bring clinically inspired skincare and Harley Street level results to our homes. 111Skin has garnered a loyal following, which features the A-list likes of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to name just a couple. In 2020 Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page to post a picture if herself in her pyjamas wearing a 111Skin mask (find out exactly which one here) and sipping on Champagne ahead of the Emmys.
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston: fashion icon in four images

Jennifer Aniston made the leap to fame with his role as Rachel Green on “Friends”More than 25 years ago, the same series that reunited her with her former colleagues last week in a reunion chapter. But in addition, the diva became a fashion icon in Hollywood and now she demonstrated it with four images that speak of her style.
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

‘Friends’ guest star Lauren Tom on playing Ross’ girlfriend, Julie

Responding to recent criticism that “Friends: The Reunion” failed to acknowledge or grapple with the sitcom’s nearly all-white white legacy, the special’s director Ben Winston told the British newspaper The Times: “What more diversity do they want in this reunion?” But a small handful of women of color did appear as guest stars on “Friends” over the show’s 10-year run and their absence from the reunion is conspicuous. Winton’s explanation: “Not everyone could join the show.”
Celebritiesava360.com

Lena Waithe on Her Affection for Jennifer Aniston, Friends Reunion Special & Master of None

Lena talks about what goes into looking so cool, befriending black and brown designers, walking away with $64K for her charity on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” her all-time favorite sitcoms, meeting Jennifer Aniston, the “Friends” reunion special coming up, her show “Master of None” on Netflix, writing with Aziz Ansari, working with farm animals, season four of “The Chi” on Showtime, turning 37 and going to see Bad Boys in the theater.