The ‘Friends’ Cast Named Their Fave Guest Stars, and Jennifer Aniston Had the Sweetest Answer

There's a sheet mask made especially to counter maskne and everyone needs to know about it. Those in the know will be aware of the skincare brand 111Skin's credentials. The brand was founded by renowned plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides MD who aimed to bring clinically inspired skincare and Harley Street level results to our homes. 111Skin has garnered a loyal following, which features the A-list likes of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to name just a couple. In 2020 Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page to post a picture if herself in her pyjamas wearing a 111Skin mask (find out exactly which one here) and sipping on Champagne ahead of the Emmys.