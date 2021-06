This week, Ubisoft revealed our first look at the gameplay of Far Cry 6 and gave the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia game release date. The good news didn't stop there though. The gameplay trailer also confirmed that the game fixes Far Cry 5's most divisive feature, and that it runs at 60fps/4K on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Adding to this, Ubisoft has also confirmed that everyone who buys the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for free, a feature many developers are offering on cross-gen games, but a feature many are also not offering.