The Garden Path is a Slice-of-Life Sim, Announced for PC - News
Publisher and developer Carrotcake has announced slice-of-life simulation game, The Garden Path, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021. Designed to be played as and when you wish, The Garden Path features a wealth of stories, activities and distractions to be experienced at your own pace. Don’t have time to watch your flowers grow? Come back tomorrow: time in the garden passes alongside the real world, and you’ll find plants you nurtured one day may bear fruit the next.www.vgchartz.com