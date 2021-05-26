The Garden Path is a Slice-of-Life Sim, Announced for PC - News

Swim through pitch-black water, looking for walls that seem like they can support a tag. Use my improbably capable jump to get on a half-finished building, platform my way to the top. My disposable yet digital camera quickly shows a few spaces where I can spray. On the way to the closest one talk to a weird human-animal hybrid about clipboards. Smoke a quick cigarette before drinking a soda just to see where the crushed can ends up. Try to discover another teleporter pad and maybe a simpler way to know which areas of the island you have already tagged.