Colorado Springs, CO

REPLAY: USAF Thunderbirds air show for Air Force Academy Class of 2021

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you were in north Colorado Springs, you probably heard them -- now, watch a replay of the Air Force Thunderbirds performance over the Air Force Academy Wednesday.

KRDO's Bart Bedsole gave a play-by-play as the fighter jets roared over Falcon Stadium in various formations.

The show began with the iconic hat toss to conclude the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony, and the Thunderbirds jets stayed in the skies over Colorado Springs to perform for spectators inside the stadium and at numerous watch parties near the Academy.

