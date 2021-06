Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 7 worldwide. The team also revealed the first gameplay from the game giving us an extended look at what the newest entry is bringing to the table. We are also introduced the player’s character, Dani Rojas, which you can decide to have be a male or female. You’ll be working to take down the main bad guy in the game who is being played by actor Giancarlo Esposito.